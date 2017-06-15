PHOTOS: Jury hears from defense witnesses in Day 6 of Ray Tensing's retrial

WCPO Staff
1:58 PM, Jun 15, 2017
3 hours ago

Defense Attorney Stew Mathews questions Scott Roder, forensic video analyst expert, on the sixth day of Raymond Tensing’s retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz’s courtroom Thursday, June 15, 2017.  

Cara Owsley | The Cincinnati Enquirer
Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing is charged with murder in the July 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose. His retrial started on June 8.

Jurors heard from the defense witnesses -- a forensic analyst expert, a Cincinnati police officer and two University of Cincinnati police officers in Day 6 of his retrial Thursday.

See photos from Day 6 here

