PHOTOS: Jury continue to hear from experts in Day 5 of Ray Tensing's retrial

Partly Cloudy
HI: 89°
LO: 71°
Edward Lattyak, firearms expert with the Hamilton County coroner's office, shows Sam DuBose's red hat with a bullet hole, during the fifth day of Raymond Tensing's retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing is charged with murder in the July 2015 in the shooting death of Sam DuBose. His retrial started on June 8.
Jurors heard from a drug analyst, firearms expert and coroner in Day 5 of his retrial Tuesday.
See photos here