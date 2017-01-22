PHOTOS: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood rock Cincinnati for first time in 20 years

CINCINNATI -- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed at U.S. Bank Arena Saturday night for the first time in 20 years.

Photo by Phil Didion, WCPO Contributor

In a press conference before the concert Saturday, Brooks said he and Yearwood arrived in Cincinnati on Thursday to prepare for Saturday's show, the first of five concerts at U.S. Bank Arena that end Sunday, Jan. 29.

Photo by Phil Didion, WCPO Contributor

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee last played seven nearly sold out shows in Cincinnati beginning on Nov. 14, 1996.

Photo by Phil Didion, WCPO Contributor