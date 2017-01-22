PHOTOS: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood rock Cincinnati for first time in 20 years

WCPO Staff
10:10 PM, Jan 21, 2017

Country singers Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood kicked off the first night of a five-concert run at U.S. Bank Arena on Jan. 21, 2017. Phil Didion | WCPO Contributor

CINCINNATI -- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed at U.S. Bank Arena Saturday night for the first time in 20 years.

In a press conference before the concert Saturday, Brooks said he and Yearwood arrived in Cincinnati on Thursday to prepare for Saturday's show, the first of five concerts at U.S. Bank Arena that end Sunday, Jan. 29.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee last played seven nearly sold out shows in Cincinnati beginning on Nov. 14, 1996.

