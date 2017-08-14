PHOTOS: Cincinnati groups hold rally in solidarity with Charlottesville

CINCINNATI -- Several groups gathered in front of city hall Sunday to stand in solidarity with the victims of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Democratic Socialists of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Black Lives Matter Cincinnati, Together We Will and United We Stand are organizing the event.

One woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a driver rammed a sports car into people protesting against the rally. A GoFund Me account for the woman killed, Heather Heyer, has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

