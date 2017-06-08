PHOTOS: Attorneys make opening statements, witnesses testify in Ray Tensing retrial

Fair
HI: 87°
LO: 60°
Ray Tensing listens to the opening statement by his defense attorney Stew Mathews on the first day of Tensing’s retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz’s courtroom Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murder in the death of Sam DuBose, during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. His retrial began on June 8.
During the first day, the attorneys made opening statements, witnesses start to testify.
CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS