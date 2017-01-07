PHOTOS: An inside look of Urban Grill on Main

Handcrafted sandwiches, craft beverages, oh my!

WCPO Staff
5:33 PM, Jan 7, 2017

Fans of the Urban Grill food truck will be able to dig into the familiar handcrafted sandwiches at a permanent location, a refurbished 1870s barn house, starting Jan. 11, 2017. Head Chef Jeff Mente tosses some pork rinds in seasoning on Saturday Dec. 7, 2017. Phil Didion | WCPO Contributor.

Phil Didion

CINCINNATI -- Fans of the Urban Grill food truck will be able to enjoy the same handcrafted sandwiches at a permanent location -- a refurbished 1870s barn house in Newtown, starting Jan. 11.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video