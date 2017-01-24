Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by van

CINCINNATI -- A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a van Monday afternoon.

Thomas Casey had just exited a Metro bus and entered a crosswalk in the 1800 block of Sutton Avenue when a 2002 Ford E350 van driven by 49-year-old William Glener hit him at about 2:49 p.m., according to police.

Casey suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. He was driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained in critical but stable condition Monday evening.

Glener was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured, according to police.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment were factors in the crash, police said.

The incident was still under investigation. Police asked any witnesses to call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.