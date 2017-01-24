PD: Stolen vehicle crashes into police car

CINCINNATI -- A would-be car thief’s joyride ended Monday night in a collision with a police car, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wilder and Warsaw avenues.

According to police, the car was stolen from High Forest Lane, where its owner, Davon Shabazz, had left it idling. Shabazz and a witness followed the stolen vehicle until the suspected thief crashed into the patrol car, he said.

“Before you know it, we end up over here and this dummy ran into the police," Shabazz said.

The suspect, an 18-year-old, was arrested at the scene.

This is a developing story.