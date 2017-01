CINCINNATI -- Police are looking for a man who they say stole the cash register from Marco’s Pizza in Oakley Saturday.

Police said around 2 p.m. Saturday a black man 6-foot-2 with a “stocky build dressed in a black bubble jacket and dark gloves” grabbed the cash register and fled out the door of Marco’s Pizza on Edwards Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.