PD: Hamilton man faces burglary charges after found hiding in an apartment

CINCINNATI -- Footprints in the snow led police to a burglary suspect early Saturday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

William Rhoden, 24, of Hamilton, is charged with one count of burglary.

Officers were called to Mears Avenue near Cambridge Avenue at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses gave the officers a description of the suspect, and they followed the footprints to 1804 Mears Ave.

Two people were found hiding inside an apartment, police said -- one under a bed and another inside a closet.

Officers found items taken during Saturday's burglary and several other burglaries in the neighborhood, police said.

Rhoden is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.