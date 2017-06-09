Ziegler Park pool, sprayground opens Saturday between OTR and Pendleton

CINCINNATI -- Just in time for 2017's first heat wave, Ziegler Park pool and sprayground opens to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The pool will be the first feature to open at the renovated Ziegler Park, located at 1322 Sycamore St. between the neighborhoods of Over-the-Rhine and Pendleton. The rest of the park will be finished in the coming weeks.

Located in the northwesternmost corner of the park, the pool features a zero-depth entry shallow area at the eastern end, a central section featuring five regulation 25-meter lanes and a deep end including a one-meter diving board and a climbing wall. In addition, a fully accessible pool service building will provide restrooms, showers, storage lockers, first aid and concessions.

Ziegler Park pool will be offering daily admission rates as well as season passes. A season pass will give individuals and families unlimited access to the pool and will be good for one year (June 10 to Sept. 4). The number of season passes is limited, and passes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ziegler Park will strive to accommodate the needs of our community with reasonable prices and great service. The pool’s “Everybody In” program has been designed to welcome all who wish to become season pass holders – guaranteeing nobody will be denied a pass based on ability to pay.

Click here for more information about season passes.

Just east of the pool, an interactive water feature – or sprayground – will also be completed and opened on Saturday. The sprayground will be completely free and open to all, serving as a place where people of all abilities can cool themselves on a hot day. The sprayground features arching spray jets, wetland plant sculptures and splashgrass synthetic turf. The sprayground will have the same hours as the pool.

POOL HOURS 7 to 9 a.m.: Lap swim, starting Monday.

10 to 11 a.m.: Swim lessons, clinics and water exercise, starting June 22.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Public Pool Hours DAILY POOL RATES Children (16 and under): $2

Adults (17 - 54): $4

Seniors (55 and Over): $2



The Ziegler Park Pool is managed by SwimSafe, a local pool management company. SwimSafe not only oversees the day-to-day operations of the pool, but provides a full staff, unsurpassed pool services, and maintenance and repairs as well.



For more information, visit the park's website here.