Prosecutor: Suspect in OTR soup kitchen shooting was 'jilted member of love triangle'

CINCINNATI --Prosecutors say the man charged in a fatal shooting at a soup kitchen in Over-the-Rhine was a "jilted member of a love triangle." One man died in the shooting Monday morning and a woman was seriously injured.

Jacobs combative in court, openly disagrees with state's account of the shooting, attempts to talk to mother through barrier. @WCPO — Kristen Swilley (@KristenSwilley) January 10, 2017

Robert Jacobs, 43, is charged with murder and felonious assault. Police said he walked into Our Daily Bread, a soup kitchen in Over-the-Rhine, shortly after it opened at 8:30 a.m. and began shooting. The organization's executive director Georgine Getty estimates 150 people were inside the building when the shots were fired.

Jacobs was taken into custody without incident.

"I don't think it's very common for this type of thing to occur," Lt. Steve Saunders from CPD said. "In fact, it's very rare that somebody would even come in and do what this person did."

The male victim, 28-year-old Deante Mattocks, died at the scene. The female victim, whose identity police have not released, was hospitalized but expected to recover from her injuries, according to a news release.

The staff of Our Daily Bread released a statement Monday afternoon saying they believed the shooting was related to a domestic dispute between Jacobs and two victims, none of whom were regular Our Daily Bread guests.

"It's a miracle nobody else was hit," Our Daily Bread Executive Director Georgine Getty said. "It's absolutely a miracle."

In court Tuesday, the prosecution said Jacobs researched possible penalties for shooting and killing someone and that Jacobs purchased a gun the day before the shooting.

Jacobs is also charged with disorderly conduct and a weapons charge. He was given a total bond of $2.53 million; His court date is set for Jan. 19.