On National Reading Day, Scripps Howard Foundation distributes thousands of books to children

Scripps Howard Foundation raises $143,000 to provide books.
CINCINNATI -- In honor of Monday's National Reading Day, thousands of children received books through an effort of the Scripps Howard Foundation, an arm of WCPO's parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company.
The foundation raised $143,000 this year to distribute books to children in need around the country. Watch the video above for more details on local donations.
Storytime is so much fun! Kids @brightoncenter get a special visit from @EWScrippsCo employees plus a brand new book! #IfYouGiveAChildABook pic.twitter.com/0CQQ074dnS— SHFoundation (@ScrippsHowardFd) January 23, 2017
