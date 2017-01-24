On National Reading Day, Scripps Howard Foundation distributes thousands of books to children

WCPO Staff
9:06 AM, Jan 24, 2017
4 hours ago

Scripps Howard Foundation raises $143,000 to provide books.

CINCINNATI -- In honor of Monday's National Reading Day, thousands of children received books through an effort of the Scripps Howard Foundation, an arm of WCPO's parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company.

The foundation raised $143,000 this year to distribute books to children in need around the country. Watch the video above for more details on local donations.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video