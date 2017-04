NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. -- Investigators are searching a Kentucky lake looking for a Cincinnati man, WTVQ, the ABC affiliate in Lexington, confirms.

Perry Loh, 45, is missing at Lake Carnico in Carlisle, Ky., the Nicholas County Sheriff told WTVQ. Investigators began the search Monday; officials said Loh has not been in contact with family since Saturday.

Loh is 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds. He speaks with an Australian accent.

Loh has a home at the lake, WTVQ reports.