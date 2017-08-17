New York Times travel writers suggest what to do with just 36 hours in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- The Queen City is getting some love from The New York Times Thursday, as the newpaper’s travel writers chronicled things to do in Cincinnati should you have just 36 hours to spend here.

Even if you've lived here all your life, reporter Elaine Glusac has captured a decent list of our city's greatest hits should you need ideas for your next night out Downtown or in Over-the-Rhine.

Providing a Friday afternoon through Sunday morning itinerary, Glusac explores hip eateries like Downtown’s “sexy Italian restaurant” Sotto and Salazar in Over-the-Rhine as well as our beloved breweries Rhinegeist and Taft’s Ale House.

She recommended a jaunt across our bridges on a Red Bike and then taking the streetcar up to Findlay Market for a food tour.

Over-the-Rhine’s performing arts district featured prominently as her Saturday evening plans, with Glusac suggesting a show at Music Hall, the Ensemble Theatre or Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. She notes that all three are undergoing extensive renovations or opening new facilities.

See all the local businesses and attractions she mentioned in her full article here. More cities from The New York Times' "36 Hours In..." series is available here.