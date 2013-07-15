Robert Marx, accused of shooting dog in dog park, found not guilty

CINCINNATI - The man accused of shooting a dog in Westwood was found not guilty on Monday.

Judge Bernie Bouchard found Robert Marx, 74, not guilty of discharging a firearm and criminal damaging during Marx's bench trial.

Marx said he shot Brewsky, a pit bull owned by Kaitlyn Hornsby, with a Ruger 9mm handgun in the Doris Day Dog Park in Mount Airy Forest on April 2 because it was attacking his dog, Homer.

Hornsby said she was holding her Brewsky, and trying to remove him when Marx fired his gun. Hornsby said the bullet went through Brewskiy's body into his leg and the dog had to be euthanized.

Marx was carrying a concealed weapons permit at the time of the shooting.

The judge told Hornsby he was sorry about the loss of her dog, but it's hard to predict the outcome of a dog fight. He ruled that Marx's actions were justified.



