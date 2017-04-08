3-year-old dies after being hit by van in Mount Airy, police say

CINCINNATI -- A 3-year-old child died after being hit by a van in Mount Airy Friday afternoon, according to police.

A man was driving a 1997 GMC Savana 2500 van through a parking lot outside the Declan Square apartments on Hillvista Lane when he struck the child, who was riding a tricycle.

Firefighters drove the boy to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries there.

Speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the crash, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

The investigation was still underway. Police asked any witnesses to call the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.