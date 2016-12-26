Mount Adams restaurant The Rookwood is closed, owner posts on Facebook

CINCINNATI -- Mount Adams restaurant The Rookwood quietly closed Monday, the owner posted on Facebook.

"We've worked hard to always do something different for 8 years to make The Rookwood one of the best restaurants in Cincinnati," Joe Creighton's post reads. "It will be with great sadness that I am announcing today that we will be closed effective immediately."

Creighton went on to say that he was unable to come to a lease agreement with the building's landlord. He said he is "excited to invest all of our time downtown in the city that I love."

Creighton also owns and operates Cheapside Cafe downtown and Cheapside Corner in Over-the-Rhine.

The Rookwood -- located at 1077 Celestial Street -- was built in 1892 and was home to Rookwood Pottery, according to the restaurant's website.

The large Tudor-style building sits atop Mount Adams and offers a unique view of the Queen City. The restaurant was known for showcasing farm-to-table dishes, seafood and fresh-cut meats.