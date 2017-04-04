CINCINNATI – Kings Tower residents say the elevator was slow, rickety and unreliable. But did it play a part in Daryl Gordon's death?

How did the firefighter open the door to the elevator shaft? Was there a mechanical failure? Did he pry it open?

Daryl Gordon

Investigators said it could be many months before we know how and why the 30-year Cincinnati Fire veteran fell three stories down the elevator shaft during Thursday morning's blaze in Madisonville.

The I-Team couldn't get into the building to try to find answers, so we asked a resident.

He explained the elevator's double doors and his theory on what might have happened.

WATCH Mark explain how the elevators doors worked in the video below:

“When you first go in, before you even go into (the elevator), there’s a (hallway) door that you’ve got to pull toward you," said Mark, a three-year resident. "It’s got a pole that’s connected to it. You’ve got to pull that door toward, then the elevator door will open.

“Thinking it was an apartment door, because it looks like it, and being [there] was a lot of smoke, he probably pulled it toward him thinking he was going into an apartment to save somebody and fell right in."

But Mark also said the hallway door wouldn't open unless the elevator was on that floor. So if the elevator stopped on the second floor when the power shut off, how did Gordon manage to open the hallway door to the elevator on the fifth floor?

The I-Team spoke with local elevator technicians and they said even if the power was cut, that shouldn’t have allowed the first door to open because it’s a mechanical issue, not an electrical issue.

That raises another question, because fire officials said Gordon was going door to door looking for people who might have been trapped in the burning building:

Did Gordon pry the door open because he thought there were people who needed his help on the other side?

The investigations might provide the answer.

Mark said the elevator has had maintenance issues for as long as he has lived there. It was so unreliable, he said, he usually took the stairs.

But city inspection reports revealed no major problems.

The I-Team obtained five years of inspection reports for that elevator on Friday. City inspectors examined it twice a year.

The most serious complaints were that it was unclean and needed better emergency two-way communication inside.

In addition, the last fire inspection on the building, conducted on Sept. 3, 2013, found no violations.

Here is a summary of those elevator reports: