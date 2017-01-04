Macy's announces 68 upcoming store closures, including five in Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI -- Macy’s plans to "streamline" its business by closing 68 of its stores in spring 2017, according to a news release. Although no Greater Cincinnati locations are on the list released Wednesday, more announcements are likely on their way: Macy’s said in August 2016 that it planned 100 closures throughout the coming year.

Columbus and Louisville will each lose a Macy’s location, according to the news release, as will Sandusky and Steubenville, Ohio, and Bowling Green, Kentucky.

"These are never easy decisions, and we are committed to treating associates affected by these closings with respect and transparency," said Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren in the news release.

The announced closures in the Tri-State area will mean unemployment for 308 people.

According to the company, closing these locations will allow Macy’s to invest more heavily in growing its digital business and expanding in China.

The following Macy's stores will close by the end of 2017.