Jack Casino must pay $50k fine or lose liquor permit

CINCINNATI -- Jack Casino will lose its liquor permit Jan. 19 unless its owners pay a $50,000 fine to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

According to authorities, an investigation determined a March 20 drunk-driving crash that killed one of the drivers occurred after the other, Cory Lippmeier, had been over-served at then-Horseshoe Casino.

Ohio Investigative Unit agents cited Horseshoe's liquor permit May 11, according to the release.

Horseshoe became Jack Casino in June as part of a wide-ranging rebranding effort, but both iterations of the business were owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and his company Jack Entertainment -- formerly Rock Gaming.