It's not what it looks like: Cincinnati Google Earth mishaps

Reddit users share Cincy Google Earth goofs

WCPO Staff
4:32 PM, Jan 16, 2017
This image of a plane nose-diving into the Ohio River was a Google Earth mishap. Megas330 posted the image to Reddit.  

CINCINNATI -- An image of a plane nose-diving into the Ohio River is not what it seems.

It’s a botched image from Google Earth. Megas3300 posted the image on Reddit, which prompted other users to submit their favorite Cincinnati Google Earth goofs.

Then there’s this photo of a man lying on Vine Street, posted by capernicus41.

One of the favorites posted in the thread was the I-71 exit to nowhere. Shared by Ponytoast, the image shows the roadway ending in a patch of grass surrounded by interstate.

An image of the exit to nowhere, posted by Ponytoast.

