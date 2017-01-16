It's not what it looks like: Cincinnati Google Earth mishaps

CINCINNATI -- An image of a plane nose-diving into the Ohio River is not what it seems.

It’s a botched image from Google Earth. Megas3300 posted the image on Reddit, which prompted other users to submit their favorite Cincinnati Google Earth goofs.

Then there’s this photo of a man lying on Vine Street, posted by capernicus41.

One of the favorites posted in the thread was the I-71 exit to nowhere. Shared by Ponytoast, the image shows the roadway ending in a patch of grass surrounded by interstate.