Hospital: Last Cameo nightclub shooting victim in stable condition

CINCINNATI -- The last victim of the Cameo nightclub shooting hospitalized at University of Cincinnati Medical Center is now in stable condition, a hospital representative said Thursday.

Seventeen people were shot March 26 in the East End club. Two of them have died, including one man who police said participated in the shooting.

Currently, the only person charged in the shooting is 27-year-old Cornell Beckley. He's facing charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of O'Bryan Spikes and Deondre Davis, as well as 30 counts of felonious assault and other crimes.