High levels of carbon monoxide detected in District 4 police headquarters

CINCINNATI -- Officials discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the Cincinnati Police Department District 4 headquarters early Friday.

Employees at the Reading Road building began experiencing headaches and called the fire department at about 6 a.m., City Manager Harry Black wrote in a memo to the mayor and city council.

Firefighters and Duke Energy workers detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide, according to Black.

Officials were working to find the cause of the spike. HVAC and boilers were found to be functioning properly, Black wrote in a second memo later Friday.

The building was being vented. Officials also placed three carbon monoxide detectors inside.

There are 140 officers and three civilians assigned to District 4, and there are 15-20 working at a time, depending on the shift, according to Black.

The incident did not prevent any policing activities from continuing, Black wrote.