Garth Brooks chose Cincinnati over Donald Trump's inauguration

WCPO Staff
1:30 PM, Jan 17, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Rick Diamond
CINCINNATI -- Garth Brooks won't be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration because he's just too popular in Cincinnati.

The country star explained why he will be unable to attend Inauguration Day events in a live Facebook video after previously expressing an interest in performing there.

It turns out, the reason he won't be able to go is because of his five shows at U.S. Bank Arena.

"We left it up to karma," Brooks told his Facebook fans. "We said, 'If Cincinnati goes two weekends instead of one, then of course we're out.' Sure enough, Cincinnati did five shows, two weekends and backed us up into there, so we got knocked out of it."

Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform in Cincinnati Jan. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. They originally announced two shows, added a third when those sold out in less than two hours, and then added two more.

Watch the video below (his comments on the inauguration and Cincinnati begin about 4:25 into the video):

