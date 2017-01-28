GALLERY: You have to see these photo of the zoo's baby hippo

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Zoo's three-day old hippo, born six weeks premature, is getting stronger from the nutrients in her mother’s milk, zoo officials said Friday.

Her mother, Bibi, was conditioned to stand still during ultrasounds throughout her pregnancy, zoo officials said, so she is comfortable with zoo keepers collecting milk for the calf.

The calf has been drinking her mother’s milk as well as a formula prepared by the zoo’s nutritionist.

WATCH the video below, which shows the process of feeding the baby hippo.

