Family holds vigil for 'Papa Joe' in the hopes that someone will come forward about his murder

CINCINNATI -- Randy Leach said he doesn’t want anyone to forget how his father died.

Joe Leach, owner of Leach Automotive, was shot and killed a year ago in a robbery attempt, according to police. The gunman has never been identified.

Friends and family of Joe Leach, also known as Papa Joe, held a vigil Sunday night in his honor and in the hopes that someone who has information might come forward.

"Our main goal is to bring the family and friends together, but the more we do the more it's out there... to keep his memory alive and hopefully bring somebody forward to North College Hill police to be able to figure out who did this,” Randy Leach said.

Papa Joe’s daughter, Carla Broshear, said her father’s life was taken too soon.

"[He was] just a big teddy bear,” Broshear said. “[He was] always laughing, always including everyone he could into his family. [He] loved to have a good time, laugh, have a cocktail or two and just enjoyed every moment of his life."

North College Hill police believe whoever killed Joe Leach is local, and they also said they think someone knows something about the incident. There is a $7,500 reward for anyone who can provide information to Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.