Women-focused Barre Code studio to open 1st Cincinnati location Downtown in 2017

CINCINNATI -- One of the country’s hottest fitness studios is making its way to the Queen City in early 2017 to inspire and empower women.

Chicago-based fitness franchise The Barre Code will open its first Cincinnati studio at 615 Main St, just a few blocks from Fountain Square and on the streetcar line. A specific opening date has not yet been announced.

Owned and operated by downtown Cincinnati resident Michelle Ziegler, The Barre Code will offer traditional barre classes, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and boot camps, along with periodically introducing new formats.

“I’m extremely proud to bring the Barre Code to Cincinnati and give local residents a completely different health and wellness experience," Ziegler said in a news release. “From losing weight and toning up to stress relief and “me time,” our reasons to exercise vary. I first visited the Barre Code when I lived in Chicago as a way to heal during a difficult time in my life. The people there quickly became like family to me, and I love the strong community of women encouraging and inspiring each other.”

The new location, a 2,250-square-foot former convenience store, boasts a studio room that will accommodate up to 24 clients per class and changing rooms complete with fully stocked vanity areas.

The owner says core classes, all 50 minutes in length, cover all of the body’s needs in a holistic exercise regimen. The original “Barre Code” is a total-body workout of isometric holds, heavy repetition and deep stretching. The HIIT class empowers clients to reach beyond their physical, mental and emotional limits on a three-dimensional ride of plyometrics, speedwork and agility training.

Visit The Barre Code's website here for more information, or send them an email at Cincinnati@thebarrecode.com.