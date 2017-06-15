PHOTOS: Chefs pair up with Bengals to benefit Freestore Foodbank at Taste of the NFL

Fair
Cincinnati Bengals Geno Atkins, middle posed with left to right Kim Saylor, Travis Durbin, Rik Saylor and Dylan Durbin. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO
CINCINNATI -- Tight end Tyler Eifert and chef Jean-Robert de Cavel hosted the Cincinnati Bengals’ 15th annual Taste of the NFL at Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday night.
The annual dinner-by-the-bite benefit for the Freestore Foodbank pairs chefs from more than 40 of top Tri-State restaurants with Bengals players, coaches and alumni.
