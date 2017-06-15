PHOTOS: Chefs pair up with Bengals to benefit Freestore Foodbank at Taste of the NFL

CINCINNATI -- Tight end Tyler Eifert and chef Jean-Robert de Cavel hosted the Cincinnati Bengals’ 15th annual Taste of the NFL at Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday night.

The annual dinner-by-the-bite benefit for the Freestore Foodbank pairs chefs from more than 40 of top Tri-State restaurants with Bengals players, coaches and alumni.

