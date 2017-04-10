Margaritaville at JACK Cincinnati Casino closing April 23

CINCINNATI -- Margaritaville inside JACK Cincinnati Casino will close April 23 after more than four years in business.

The casino made the announcement Monday. The restaurant, bar and music venue has been part of the casino since it opened under the Horseshoe name in March 2013.

Cincinnati's Margaritaville employs about 40 people, general manager Phil Rugari said. They were told about the closure Monday.

"All of our employees were given the opportunity to transfer to another Margaritaville location or to stay employed at the JACK Casino in another capacity," he said. It's still too soon to know how many will stay on at JACK, he said.

Margaritaville has 25 other restaurants throughout the United States, Canada and Caribbean. A new location opens this summer in Cleveland.

Gayane Makaryan, public relations specialist for JACK, said the closing was a mutual decision for the casino and the restaurant.

"They were doing really well for us, they're a great brand," Makaryan said. "As situations change, we have to change with them."

JACK hasn't yet decided what will go in the space, Makaryan said.

"We've got a couple options, so we're taking our time and exploring all business possibilities," Makaryan said.