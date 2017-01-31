Fire destroys high-end electronics store Bang and Olufsen in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- At first glance, not much damage is visible at the Bang and Olufsen storefront near the corner of Fourth and Vine streets Downtown, but District One Fire Chief Lou Arnold says the high-end electronics store is a total loss.

Crews responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when a tenant on the fourth floor reported smelling smoke before climbing down the fire escape.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a trash can in the alley behind the building and spread to the first floor of the building.

Arnold estimates damage at $200,000, but that could grow to much more upon further evaluation of the store's inventory. Owner Carlos Navarro also operated an art gallery inside the store where he allowed 50 local artists to rotate through and show their artwork for free.

No cause has been determined yet, and the next step is for crews to examine security camera footage from inside and outside of the building.