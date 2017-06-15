Deputies seek woman who escaped from courthouse

CINCINNATI -- Authorities are looking for a woman who escared from the Hamilton County Courthouse Thursday.

Megan Miller, 26, escaped from custody from a sheriff's office room on the second floor of the courthouse at about noon after being ordered to serve time for possession of heroin, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Miller is 5'4" and about 130 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing black paints, a black and white striped shirt, black sandals and a black jacket draped over her wrist. She may also have a pair of handcuffs attached to her left wrist.

She was last seen heading west on East Court Street.

Deputies asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigative Section at 513-851-6000 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.