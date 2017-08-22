Day to Dream provides beds for 52 children who didn't have one

CINCINNATI - Fifty-two kids got sweet dreams over the weekend – the gift of their very own bed from the Cincinnati Reds, Morris Home and St. Vincent DePaul Cincinnati.

The kids and their moms were invited guests at the Reds Youth Academy and got a pleasant surprise when a curtain came up to unveil their new home furnishings. Then the Mighty Men of Crossroads Church delivered the beds to their homes.

Mike Dunn, executive director of St. Vincent DePaul Cincinnati, explained the impetus for the first “Day to Dream.”

“We're actually visiting our neighbors in their homes ... there are two or three kids doubling up in a cushion from the couch or simply a towel or whatever makeshift operation they can put together,” said Dunn.

“The Day to Dream is to kind of provide that safe haven - that place a child can call their own,” said Larry Klaben, Morris Home president and CEO.

Once the beds were delivered and set up, the Mighty Men of Crossroads Church said a prayer: “Help them every night when they lay their heads down to know how much they are loved by you and their mother and the community.”

9 On Your Side Anchor Tanya O’Rourke and other WCPO staffers participated in the program at the Reds Youth Academy.



