Cranley, Smitherman raise additional $1,500 for tips in death of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson

CINCINNATI -- Mayor John Cranley and Councilmember Christopher Smitherman are raising $1,500 to add to the award for tips in the death of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson.

Thompson and her 39-year-old father were shot in a Mount Auburn home on Jan. 18. Thompson died the next day. Three or four men were seen going into the home where the victims were found and later ran away, police said, but there is still no suspect information.

Cranley and Smitherman are increasing the Crimestoppers award from $1,000 to $2,500, which is the largest award Crimestoppers will offer.

The community was outraged following Thompson’s death. City leaders, including Cranley, urged people to come forward with information at a march in her honor.

The Cincinnati Police Department has been pushing their program, Cincinnati Citizens Respect our Witnesses (CCROW), in the hopes that any witnesses will feel more comfortable about coming forward.

“Cincinnati police are working ceaselessly to bring those responsible for this murder to justice,” Cranley said in a statement. “I urge anyone who has information to come forward so our police can get this perpetrator off the streets. At a time when there is very little that can bring this family comfort, I ask that our City join me in praying for Alexandrea and her family.”

Smitherman, chair of the Law and Public Safety committee, said in the statement “to all those involved in the murder of nine-year-old Alexandrea Thompson that we will find you and bring you to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.