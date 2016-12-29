Crime Stoppers seek suspect in bagpipe, credit card thefts

CINCINNATI -- Crime Stoppers are looking for a woman who they say is wanted for stealing credit cards and other items from vehicles in the Mt. Adams and Central Business District areas.

The woman is also responsible for stealing bagpipes and a service weapon Monday from the car of Hamilton County Police Association Honor Guard Stephen Watt, according to a news release from Crime Stoppers.

A postal worker returned Watt’s bagpipes Tuesday, but Watt wrote on his Facebook page that some of his items are still missing.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.