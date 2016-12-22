Clifton Market weeks away from grand opening

“There will be quite a bit of local throughout the entire building,” said Keith Brock, general manager of Clifton Market. “Originally when we first started this project we were looking at 10 percent through the entire store."
But now, just weeks from opening, close to 15 percent of Clifton Market’s items were locally sourced.
In addition to selling local goods, Clifton Market has hired 80 employees and collected nearly $2 million from the community, most of that is thanks to the market’s thousands of shareholders.
Adam Hyland, board president of Clifton Market, said they want people to be invested in the store because it helps stakeholders stay rooted in the community.
“The reason we did this is because we didn't want a grocery store that could just leave whenever it wants,” Hyland said. “We wanted a grocery store that is owned by the community."