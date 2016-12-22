Clifton Market weeks away from grand opening

CINCINNATI -- Weeks before its grand opening, the shelves inside this neighborhood grocery store are filling up -- but not with just any items.

From its inception, Clifton Market’s board members planned for the store to feature local products.

“There will be quite a bit of local throughout the entire building,” said Keith Brock, general manager of Clifton Market. “Originally when we first started this project we were looking at 10 percent through the entire store."

But now, just weeks from opening, close to 15 percent of Clifton Market’s items were locally sourced.

In addition to selling local goods, Clifton Market has hired 80 employees and collected nearly $2 million from the community, most of that is thanks to the market’s thousands of shareholders.

Adam Hyland, board president of Clifton Market, said they want people to be invested in the store because it helps stakeholders stay rooted in the community.

“The reason we did this is because we didn't want a grocery store that could just leave whenever it wants,” Hyland said. “We wanted a grocery store that is owned by the community."

Though there is no official date set for the grand opening, Clifton Market will help fill the shoes of the Walnut Hills Kroger, which is set to close in March.

"It's an incredible day for Clifton,” Hyland said. “It's an incredible day for the city of Cincinnati that we are returning full service grocery store back to this community."

Clifton Market is located in the same building on Ludlow Avenue that once housed Keller's IGA.