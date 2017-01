CINCINNATI -- With no leads and no suspect information in the death of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson, city council passed a resolution Monday to raise the reward to $10,000 in an effort to encourage people to come forward.

Thompson and her 39-year-old father were shot on Jan. 18 in their Mount Auburn home, police said. The little girl died the next day.

Thompson’s death has prompted several demonstrations against violence, and city council members seemed to share the community’s outrage and confusion.

"There are many people on that block who know this family, who love this family, I don't believe for one second that the people in this community wouldn't come forward for this little girl,” Council member Yvette Simpson said.

Last week, Mayor Cranley and Council member Christopher Smitherman raised $1,500 to increase the reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

