Cincinnati officials consider plan to not give permits for hate group rallies

CINCINNATI -- After a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, cities across the country are considering how they can avoid falling victim to a similar tragedy.
Based on a recommendation from the local NAACP chapter, Cincinnati is considering a ban against white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the KKK and other supremacist groups from being able to gather and protest in the name of hate and violence.
"This isn't about Confederate statutes or their history, trying to protect that," Joe Malloy with the NAACP Cincinanti branch said. "This is about hate. This is about a group of individuals who have intolerance or hatred towards various groups."
City leaders say they're counting on police and the city's law department to give solutions without compromising freedom of speech.
"We're talking about a narrow group of people, we're talking organizations with a history of violence and domestic terrorism," Councilmember Yvette Simpson said.
At least two people associated with violence in Charlottesville have direct ties to Greater Cincinnati.