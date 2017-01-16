Cincinnati honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with march, free museum admission

CINCINNATI -- A host of activities honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are scheduled Monday around the Queen City and Tri-State, including free or discounted admission to many area museums.

The MLK Coalition's 42nd annual celebration of the holiday in Cincinnati begins with a sold-out ticketed King Legacy Awards Breakfast at 8 a.m. at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center near The Banks.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., hundreds of people will gather outside the Freedom Center’s Harriet Tubman Theater. After brief remarks and prayers, marchers will proceed to Fountain Square for an interfaith prayer service. The march, which commemorates the civil rights marches led by King and many others will proceed to Taft Theatre.

Metro’s Rosa Parks Bus, dedicated to the spirit of Mrs. Parks, will participate in the march, providing limited seating for those unable to walk from the Freedom Center to Taft Theatre. Many area religious leaders will participate during the march and later at Taft Theatre.

The Commemorative Celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Taft Theatre. Adam Clark, associate professor of theology at Xavier University, will address this year's theme of "Unfair, Unequal, Unacceptable." Clark teaches courses ranging from The Religious Thought of Martin Luther King Jr., to areas including Black Theology and Hip Hop. While King's message is often neutralized to platitudes about having a "dream" and "just getting along," Clark will explore the much more radical King whose message speaks to the very challenges we face as a nation in 2017.

In addition to Clark's presentation, Steve Milloy will conduct the award-winning Martin Luther King Chorale joined at times by area children's choirs. The Chorale will also perform selections from "The Man Behind the Dream," a cantata composed by Milloy to honor the life and work of openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

All events except the Legacy Awards Breakfast are free and open to the public. For more information visit the website here.

The Freedom Center will have free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who give blood at Hoxworth Blood Center's annual blood drive on the third floor will get free access to the Rosa Parks Experience (normally a $5 surcharge).

The Cincinnati Museum Center is having its annual Celebrate the Dream event, which includes African dances, poetry readings, storytelling and music. Activities in the rotunda are free.

The Reds Hall of Fame offers half-off admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, meaning $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. National parks are also free of charge, including Mount Auburn's William Howard Taft National Historic Site.