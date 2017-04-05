CINCINNATI -- We could learn more information Thursday about the mass shooting that killed two people and injured 15 others at Cameo Night Club.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a news conference about the March 26 shooting at 11 a.m. WCPO will live stream the entire conference on WCPO.com, our app and Facebook page.

Deondre Davis, one of the two men charged with murder in the case, died Tuesday after his family took him off life support. Another man -- O'Bryan Spikes -- died at the club. Police said Davis was accused of shooting Spikes. Family members said they were close friends.

Davis' father said he believes his son was innocent. Even though Davis has not survived, attorney Carl Lewis said the family plans to defend Davis.

"They want me to continue to fight to clear his name," Lewis said. "He has children that he'll leave behind. If he does not make it, the legacy for them is that, while no one is perfect, he did not commit this offense."

The other suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, was arraigned in court Friday. Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said he expected further arrests to be made as the investigation progressed.

For more coverage on the Cameo Night Club shooting, visit WCPO.com/Cameo. Police ask anyone with information in the nightclub shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.