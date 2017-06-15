Boy Scout in stable condition after tree falls on tent

CINCINNATI -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering after a tree fell him while he was sleeping at a Boy Scout leadership camp in Boone County.

Max Kramer suffered a serious injury to his spleen and bruising to his lungs when the tree collapsed onto the tent where he was sleeping in Camp Michaels at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The tree fell diagonally across Max from his right thigh to left shoulder, pinning him down, according to a statement from the family.

Max's fellow Boy Scouts administered first aid and ran to get help. Together, the responders were able to lift the tree of Max and an ambulance drove him to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

"We are so very thankful to all of the scouts, scout leaders, sheriff deputies, firefighters and first responders who rendered aid to our son," the family said in a written statement. "Their quick response resulted in our son having such a positive outcome."

Max was in stable condition at Children's Hospital Thursday, according to the family.

The scouts are staying at Camp Michaels for a weeklong national youth leadership training program, according to Dan Beard Council CEO Thomas Dugger.

"Their reaction to helping our son was an example of how to be a leader and we are forever grateful," Max's parents said.