WATCH: News photographer finds vacant building fire, calls 911

CINCINNATI -- Usually, our news crews arrive at the scene of a fire after emergency responders get there. This time, one of our photographers was the one who first called it in.

WCPO's Chief Photographer Ramsay Fulbright was on his way to the station at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday when he saw flames spilling from the windows of a building on Whittier Road near Reading Road in Avondale. He saw no fire crews were on the scene yet, so he called 911.

Luckily, the building was vacant and no one was hurt or displaced. Fire officials said the building is a total loss.