Two-car crash injures 4 near Avondale Town Center

CINCINNATI -- Excessive speed and impairment are being blamed for a crash that injured three people near the Avondale Town Center around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cincinnati Police say 36-year-old Tumecia Mitchell lost control of her 2003 Ford Escape while driving north on Reading Road. She drove left of center and struck a 1995 Nissan Maxima traveling south on Reading Road, driven by 26-year-old Sanchez Jones.

Mitchell's car rolled onto its side from the impact. The Cincinnati Fire Department transported Mitchell to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she is listed in good condition. Police say she wasn't wearing her seat belt.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported Jones to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC), where he is listed in fair condition. A passenger in Jones' car, 26-year-old Shayla Batte was transported to UCMC, where she is in good condition. Two-year-old Sanchez Jones Jr. was not injured, but he was taken to Children’s Hospital for observation. Jones and Batte were wearing seat belts, and Jones Jr. was in a car seat.

The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation, and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.