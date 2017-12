CINCINNATI -- 98 Degrees announced they’ll put on a special show to benefit the Lachey’s manager who was shot on Thanksgiving morning.

Proceeds from the band’s Dec. 15 concert will benefit Ellie Richardson, an employee of Nick and Drew Lachey’s bar, who was shot in the face last month.

Cincinnati— This city has a special place in our hearts, which is why we’ve added another show to support a member of our community. We hope you’ll join us on Dec 15th at Aronoff Center. Tix are on sale now & ALL proceeds go directly to Ellie’s recovery. https://t.co/fPXPdJa0Ir pic.twitter.com/NSt9xM1b1t — 98 Degrees (@98official) December 1, 2017

Richardson is recovering in the hospital, according to a Facebook page documenting her progress.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. The show runs at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Aronoff Center. Fans who cannot attend but would like to donate to Richardson’s recovery fund can visit this website.