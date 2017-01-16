40 Cincinnati police officers to attend Trump's inauguration

CINCINNATI -- It will be a first for Lieutenant Steve Saunders.

Saunders is one of 40 Cincinnati police officers who will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday.

“For me, it's exciting because I've never done it before,” Saunders said. “I've been in law enforcement for 26 years, so it was an opportunity to be part of something really unique and something I may never get to do again in my career.”

Cincinnati police officers leave early Wednesday to train in Washington D.C. to assist with security on Inauguration Day.

“We'll all be in uniform doing our thing and basically representing the police department supporting Metropolitan PD,” Saunders said.

Some 28,000 police officers are expected to be at Washington’s National Mall Friday.

The Cincinnati Police Department has been invited to the last four inaugurations, and some officers worked the parade route for Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.

Officers have been preparing for the visit for months, but Saunders said the moment will be worth all the practice.

“We're all going to be in our uniforms looking sharp and representing the Cincinnati Police Department and the City of Cincinnati,” Saunders said.