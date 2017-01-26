3 Cincinnati-area intersections rank among worst traffic bottlenecks in America

CINCINNATI — We’ve all known crossing the Brent Spence Bridge at rush hour involves more sitting and admiring the rushing brown water below than moving forward, but it’s getting worse.

The I-71 at I-75 interchange at the bridge’s northern end jumped two spots since last year to land at the No. 5 most congested bottleneck in America, according to the American Transportation Research Institute.

And it’s not the only Tri-State hotspot for slow traffic featured on the list here.

The fork of I-74 and I-75 just a couple miles north comes in at No. 35, down 12 spots from last year. The I-71/75 interchange at I-275 in Northern Kentucky falls much further down the list at No. 84, but that’s a significant leap of 20 places since last year’s ranking.

The institute analyzes GPS data from truckers to create this annual ranking of 250 specific locations around the country. The ATRI says “on a state and local level, this research can inform local investment decisions that can directly improve supply chain efficiency.”

During his campaign last fall, President Donald Trump promised to rehabilitate the Brent Spence Bridge, which Kentucky transportation officials have described as structurally sound but functionally obsolete. The president even enjoyed our daily traffic tie-ups first-hand when his Dec. 1 Victory Tour brought downtown Cincinnati to a grinding halt and shut down most freeway access between CVG and U.S. Bank Arena.

Whether Trump will follow through on his promise remains to be seen. For now, simply try to enjoy the view as you’re stuck in traffic. And hope and pray you won’t end up in the muddy river below.