BLUE ASH, Ohio - WCPO's Julie O'Neill went under the knife to try the latest rage in eyebrow maintenance.

Microblading is a semi-permanent procedure that gives you the brows you want using a small blade and carefully mixed dyes.

Haneen Farhan, owner of Queen of Brows in Blue Ash, gave Julie a demonstration.

Farhan says it’s important to have this done by a true artist, dedicated to giving a natural 3D look rather than a flat look.

After establishing the shape she wanted for Julie, using threading, tweezing, cutting, and coloring in the brows with pencil, Farhan began the microblading procedure. It takes about an hour.

Farhan mixed eight colors for Julie’s brows as a numbing cream was taking effect. Using the microblade, Farhan then cut short strokes into the brow in places there might be bald spots or thinning. In Julie’s case she opted to raise one arch. She then applied dye into the cuts.

Farhan says the short strokes and attention to color achieve a 3-D look.

Julie was told she could not wash her brows for three days and had to avoid TV work during that time as the brows appear darker during the first few days. Julie will go back for a touch up in about two weeks.

Unlike tattooing, microblading is not permanent and will last from a year to 18 months. Farhan says microblading looks more natural than tattooing.

Farhan says you can pay up to $800 some places for this procedure, but she charges $300.

LEARN more on the Queen of Brows Facebook page.