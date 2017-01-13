Three people arrested in connection with multi-state theft ring

BLUE ASH, Ohio -- Police arrested three people Thursday in connection with a multi-state theft ring, according to a news release from the Blue Ash Police Department.

Joshua Thompson and Kyami Brown had thousands of dollars in stolen property, including a stolen firearm, that was recovered during their arrest at the Blue Ash Embassy Suites.

According to Brown’s testimony on police documents, she and Thompson flew to Blue Ash from California and proceeded to steal items including laptops, bags, jewelry and checks from local residents and businesses. Some of the stolen items were hidden in their hotel room, police said, while others were found inside a nearby dumpster.

Police reports indicate that a third person, Donnelle Johnson, also assisted in the thefts.

All three stand charged with receiving stolen property, and Brown faces an additional charge for prostitution during her time in Blue Ash.

Blue Ash Police asked any person with information about Brown, Thompson or their associates to call 513-745-8555.