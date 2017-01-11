Middletown High School graduate wins free tuition at University of Cincinnati Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio -- 2017 is off to a great start for Chuntel Murawski. The University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College student just learned that she is receiving free tuition for the spring semester, which began Monday. The prize has a value of $3,005.

“I’m really excited. When I received the email notifying me that I won, I had to read it about six times. I couldn’t believe this was real,” said Murawski, who added that she knew it was true when she saw that her bill for the semester was already paid in full. “I called my mom right away. I still can’t believe it; it’s kind of like winning the lottery.”

Murawski’s good fortune came through a program at UC Blue Ash that encourages returning students to register early for the upcoming semester so they can get the classes and schedule they prefer. Those who registered for spring by the Dec. 9, 2016, deadline were automatically entered into a drawing. Her name was selected out of 3,146 students who were eligible.

The financial reward is especially sweet for Murawski since she works full-time while taking a full load of courses in her pre-pharmacy program and maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. Her plans are to complete the pre-pharmacy program at UC Blue Ash and attend the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy.

Murawski graduated from Middletown High School with honors but says she took a little while in college to figure out what she wanted to do. She chose UC Blue Ash because of its proximity to her work and because it offered the pre-pharmacy program that will prepare her for her future goals.

“I’ve always been strong in chemistry, but I initially wasn’t sure if pharmacy was the career I wanted. Now I know it is, and I am really focused on reaching my goal,” she said.

UC Blue Ash College is a regional college within the University of Cincinnati. It offers access to nearly 50 UC degrees and certificates, as well as tuition that is about half of most colleges and universities. The college is located on a 135-acre wooded campus in the heart of Blue Ash. To learn more, call (513) 745-5600 or visit the school online here.