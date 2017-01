Man shot twice in Blue Ash Smashburger

BLUE ASH, Ohio -- A 25-year-old man was shot in the Blue Ash Smashburger Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. inside the Cornell Road restaurant, according to Sgt. Allison Schlie.

When police arrived, they found Joshua Abbot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The suspect drove away. He was wearing brown Timberland-style boots and a black skull cap and had a goatee with full mustache, Schlie said.

The restaurant would remain closed for the rest of the day, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Blue Ash police at 513-745-8555, Crimstoppers at 513-352-3040 or the sheriff's office at 513-851-6000.